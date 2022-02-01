Dry January ends with a whale of a cocktail from Gray Whale Gin

Gray Whale Gin is a consciously crafted gin from beautiful California. Inspired by the Gray Whale and the beauty of the Pacific Coast.

Jan and Marsh Mokhtari founded Gray Whale Gin in 2016 on the notion that a spirit can bring people together and also give back to the environment. While on a camping trip in Big Sur, with their two daughters,  Jan and Marsh gazed across the turquoise ocean to admire the beauty of the California coast and spotted a gray whale and her calf on their northern migration. At that very moment, the idea for Gray Whale Gin was born.

The couple joined CVT to celebrate with a refreshing gin cocktail affectionately named “Whale Hello There”.

Gray Whale Gin is perfected with six botanicals foraged along the migratory path of the Gray Whale.

Californian Botanicals: Juniper (Big Sur), kombu sea kelp (Mendocino Coast), almonds (Capay Valley), Limes (Temecula), fir tree (Sonoma), mint (Santa Cruz). With every glass of Gray Whale Gin you can taste your way along the Pacific Coastline.

Gray Whale Gin is a gin for good. Consumers can feel good about their choice of Gray Whale Gin – the brand supports the environment and good times in equal measure. Every bottle of Gray Whale Gin supports ocean conservation through their contributions to Oceana, a global ocean conservation organization whose mission is to protect and restore the world’s oceans.  To learn more, visit www.Oceana.org.

The gluten-free corn base is the perfect canvas for the botanicals to shine! Gray Whale Gin is truly California in a glass.

