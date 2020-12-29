Dropping the ball on 2020 with Yosemite Wine Tails

If your annual New Year’s Eve plans were derailed because of the pandemic, Yosemite Wine Tails has you covered.
Yosemite Wine Tails is a pet-friendly wine bar located on Hwy 41, the main road into Yosemite National Park. Owner Colette Goga said they’ve been closed for about 8 months, but have done home deliveries and virtual wine tastings.
“for the past four years, we’ve had some pretty knock-down-drag-out, great New Year’s Eve parties, and I just thought now what?” Goga said.
Goga then got together with fellow tasting rooms and wineries to host a virtual New Year’s Eve bash with six local bands.
Tickets are just $10 and all live on line. You can watch the stream on Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 9:30 PST.
There’ll be games, music and prizes, like lots of free wine!
