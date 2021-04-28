Dress your windows with Interiors by Trish

Window dressings can bring an entire room together and for a sophisticated look, you’ll need a professional, like interior designer Trish Jones.  

Interiors by Trish operates out of Valley Remanents and Rolls at 3845 N Blackstone Ave. Trish has years of experience and offers the latest in shutters and blinds.  

Call (559) 232-5200 to schedule a consulation with Interiors by Trish.  

