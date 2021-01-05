Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval has three main goals for his time as interim president of Fresno State

Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval has been at Fresno State for 20 years as a professor, dean, and most recently provost and vice president of academic affairs.

In his new role as interim president of the university, Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval has three major goals for Fresno State. Watch the full interview to hear his leadership plans.

Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval will serve as interim president until the CSU Board of Trustees appoints a permanent president.