YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 / 04:12 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 26, 2022 / 04:12 PM PDT
Dr. Karen Dukes is an educational expert with more than 40 years of experience. She joins the show with what she feels is the biggest problem facing kids today and more on her delightful book, “The Teacher in Me,” available on Amazon.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com