Inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse Joy’s Velitas is serving up sweet-smelling candles at its all-new candle bar.

Owner Joy Alvarado picked up candle-making in 2020 and fell in love with the process. She makes her own molds for realistic-looking men and women figure candles and shares her candle-making knowledge at the Joy’s Velitas candle bar.

Follow Joy’s Velitas on Instagram @JoysVelitas. To reserve a time at the bar visit joyalvarado.com.

Joy’s Velitas 736 Fulton St., Fresno https://www.joyalvarado.com/