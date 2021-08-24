Downtown Fresno’s newest salon caters to the unapologetic artist

Born during a time of reflection during the pandemic, Steven Sanchez thought he was crazy for opening up a salon during the height of Covid-19.

Sanchez was determined to create his own workspace where he and his fellow comrades could express themselves through salon services, knowing not everyone would “get” his tastes.

That philosophy is how the name was born – UNCO, a play on the word ‘coterie’.

“With my space, UNCO is an abbreviation for unapologetic Coterie. the meaning behind the full title is kind of my goal and mission for this space,” Sanchez said.