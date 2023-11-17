The Downtown Fresno Partnership is proud to host the 94th annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland on Fulton.

There will be festive floats, Christmas performances, lights, music and holiday cheers. Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be available after the parade.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is also starting a new holiday tradition this year.

Downtown businesses will decorate their storefronts to compete for shopper’s votes and possibly win $200.

Voting for the window decorating contest begins on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.