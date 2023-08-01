STINKY Washable Laundry Bags

Trap the sweat and smells from your fitness class at the Rec Center with STNKY. These washable laundry bags are the best way to sort, store, carry, wash and dry your sweaty gym clothes. STNKY Bags lock in those germs and smell from your gear while you go about your day. Then, when it’s laundry time, there’s no need to touch your dirty stuff. Just open the bottom zipper, turn the bag inside out and your STNKY Bag becomes a wash bag. Throw it in the washer and dryer, bag and all, and you’ll be ready to go again!