Send your student off to college with some schoolroom classics and some surprising dorm room essentials to kick off four years of good habits.
The NOMATIC Planner
The NOMATIC Planner is designed to organize and improve your life. Main features include: planner, goal mapping, checklists, effectiveness activities, whiteboard paper, back pocket, integrated pen holder, dual elastics, and many more. It features a fill-in the date calendar so you get to decide which dates to use it, making the planner usable any month of any year.
Trap the sweat and smells from your fitness class at the Rec Center with STNKY. These washable laundry bags are the best way to sort, store, carry, wash and dry your sweaty gym clothes. STNKY Bags lock in those germs and smell from your gear while you go about your day. Then, when it’s laundry time, there’s no need to touch your dirty stuff. Just open the bottom zipper, turn the bag inside out and your STNKY Bag becomes a wash bag. Throw it in the washer and dryer, bag and all, and you’ll be ready to go again!
With Magnolia Soap & Bath Company’s custom-formulated detergent-free laundry soap, your clothes will get a deep clean that’ll smell amazing without any irritation to your skin. Its best-selling Laundry Wash has a cult following. ITS founder started the brand to provide solutions to those with sensitive skin. With more than 75 customizable and affordable smells, you’ll never think of laundry as a chore again.