Help “Don’t Hide the Scars” tell the story of addiction in the Central Valley

Flint Anderson, founder of Parents and Addicts In Need, calls drug addiction the “great equalizer”.

“It has no boundaries,” Anderson said.

Anderson and his colleague Darren Redmond started a podcast called ”Don’t Hide the Scars” to bring stories of addiction to the forefront and now they want to expand their message with a documentary.

The documentary will tell the stories of Central Valley families and people impacted by the opioid crisis.

You can help move this project forward by donating here.