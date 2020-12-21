Don’t forget to get your eyes checked annually with United Health Centers

The new year is just days away and people are already making lists of all the things they need to do in 2021 – one of those things should be to make appointments for all your annual checkups including eye exams.
The doctors and staff at United Health Centers make the process simple and painless.
United Health Centers has a full range of optometry services and they now accept Medi-Cal insurance for dental and vision services.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.