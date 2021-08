California Scuba Center is going to Egypt!

The Dec. dive trip to the Gand Cayman Islands was canceled due to travel restrictions, but it’s been replaced with a one-of-a-kind liveaboard experience in Cairo, Egypt to dive the Red Sea.

There are just a few spots left! So, call California Scuba Center at (559) 377-6638 or visit them at their Clovis dive shop at 510 Shaw Ave, Clovis.