Discover the true macchiato with Valparaiso Coffee Roasters

Mario and Shannon Vargas is the duo behind the quaint coffee shop on P Street in Downtown Fresno, but Valparaiso Coffee Roasters is more than just espresso and steamed milk.

Mario has been in the coffee business for nearly a decade and he said the key to a good cup of coffee is to roast your own beans.

Valparaiso’s coffee beans come from all over the world. He considers the temperature, humidity, soils for each burlap bag of beans before sending them through his in-house roaster.

Valparaiso Coffee Roasters has a coffee for every palette, but a PSA for those coming from a coffee chain – you have not been drinking a true macchiato.

Watch the video above for a lesson in coffee roasting and true macchiatos.