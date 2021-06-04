Design a fresh new space in your home with Furniture City Design Studio

Furniture City is well known in the world of furniture in the Central Valley, but their newest location, Furniture City Design Studio, is bringing a whole new furniture store concept to Fresno.
Furniture City Design Studio has some of the highest quality, designer furniture, one-of-a-kind pieces, and in-house designers to help you design your perfect space.
Furniture City Design Studio is located at 5445 N. Blackstone in Fresno.
