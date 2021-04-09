Demo clubs and repair your old ones with Roger Dunn Golf Shop

Not since Tiger Woods has golf seen this much interest, according to Charlie Chase, owner of Roger Dunn Golf Shop in Fresno and Visalia.

With so many new players coming to the game and so many more rounds being played, golfers need a reliable shop to keep their equipment in tip-top shape.

On top of all the other services Roger Dunn Offers, they provide timely and quality golf club repair – Balance clubs, shorten clubs, re-grip clubs, their golf repair shop can handle just about anything.

Right now Roger Dunn is offering Masters week discounts and folks can look forward to the annual Roger Dunn Demo Day, which is always the weekend after The Maters.

This demo day is on Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Bluff Pointe Golf Course. Those interested will need to make an appointment by calling 559-436-0464