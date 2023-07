Deerpoint Group is a team of people bringing cutting-edge science to the Central Valley. They’re putting the grower first and creating innovative solutions to grower challenges.

Jeffrey Carr is the director of grower relations and is responsible for keeping working hand in hand with their growers and farmers to ensure the best and most efficient yields.

Deerpoint Group

1963 Independence Dr, Madera, CA 93637

(559) 224-4000

deerpointgroup.com