Dealing with pandemic anxiety: Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Raising awareness reduces stigma and encourages people to seek treatment.

Dr. Matthew Tatum, director of Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health, said the pandemic has increased anxieties and mental health problems everywhere, but they are here to help.

Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health is has a wide reange of treatments for mental health issues.

If you have feelings of anxiety, depression, or any mental disturbances contact Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health at 559-326-7775.