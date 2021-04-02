David Press and Jack Sommerville are Doing Solar Right

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When partners David Press and Jack Sommerville have years of experience in solar.  

So when they saw just how many people were doing it wrong, they decided to venture out on their own and named their company Doing Solar Right.  

They believe in taking the time to really understand their customer’s needs before installing any solar panels. 

“Solar panels are not inexpensive, weatherstripping is. So for $5 of weatherstripping you could make your house more efficient and save thousands on solar panels,” Press said.  

Every project starts with a consultation. So call 559-793-5752 or visit DoingSolarRight.com for a free quote.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com