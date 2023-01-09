Darius is a 9-year-old boxer mix. He was adopted from the Valley animal Center as a puppy but was returned a few years later when his owners moved.

He loves to play with toys and absolutely adores it when people give him attention and love. Darius is generally calm and loves to just lay on the couch and be smothered in affection. Of course, he also likes to run around and play to let out all his energy.

Darius will need to be the only pet in the household. He would prefer a home with adults and mature children. He is very treat-motivated and will be your best friend if you have some on hand. He also enjoys swimming and is an adventurous dog who would do great on hikes or any other outdoor activity.

His reduced adoption fee is $25. Anyone interested in meeting him, can visit The Valley anial Shelter Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To ensure The Valley Animal Center can continue to helo valley animals shop their merch on Shopify .