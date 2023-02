CycleBar and The American Heart Association partnered together for Heart Health Month with a CycleGives ride on Feb. 25 at 8:30 and 10:00 am at CycleBar Fresno and CycleBar Clovis.

The ride is just $10 and all the money will go to The American Heart Association to be used for heart health programs here in the Central Valley.

Register here https://www.cyclebar.com/location/fresno or https://www.cyclebar.com/location/clovis or to donate click here.