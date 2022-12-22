You can never go wrong with booze for Christmas, or any gift occasion, so we’re rounded up some of the most interesting gifts for libation lovers.
Ladies of Leisure started at a vineyard on Long Island. The name is a nod to relaxing summer weekends and is also a challenge to the old paradigm of what it means to be leisurely. The brand is about approaching wine and life from both a relaxed and playful place as well as a bold and expressive place. And of course, it’s also about great-tasting wine.
Tif’s Spiked is made for cocktail lovers! This caned cocktail will put you in vacation mode all year with a smooth and delicious blend of vodka, coconut rum, acai, and pink lemonade.
Ti’s Spiked if woman-owned and made in the USA.
VinOAir Wine Aerator and other wine acessories from Corkpops
This on-bottle wine aerator does it all: serves up a perfect pour, eliminates drips, and fully aerates and oxidates your wine for maximum flavor and quality. Get it from CorkPops.com along with other wine acesories.
This little gadget purifies and eliminates histamines and sulfites while enhancing the wine’s natural taste, aroma, and color.
Bring the bar home for the holidays with a smart coaster designed to create an elevated drinking experience each time you craft a cocktail. The Barsys Smart Coaster accurately measures a pour, thanks to the brand’s smart bar technology that ensures every drink is perfection.