There’s still time to fill those stockings and if you don’t know what to get we’ve got some perfect stocking stuffers for the guys, funny gals, and techies in your life.
Make like sleeker with the Sleek Socket. Sleek Socket drastically reduces, and in some cases completely eliminates, obstructions between furniture and traditional plugs attached to an outlet. The elegant design enhances home décor and provides unmatched aesthetics around the outlet by eliminating ugly plugs and cords that clash with the color of the wall around the outlet. And for white walls, the Sleek Socket blends into the wall and you may forget it’s even there!
Banana Phone’s make the perfect gag gift for a white elephant! Not only is it a fun addition to the home but also doubles as a speaker!
This tasty jerky comes in original, teriyaki, and jalapeno flavors!
The perfect combination of the delicious flavor of old trapper’s smoked beef and spices for a distinct savory flavor.
Add a little kick to your cafeteria meals with Hot N Saucy! This brand is expertly handcrafted for hot sauce lovers who enjoy indulging in spices and flavors that leave an everlasting flavor. Now being highlighted as Amazon’s Choice, this sauce is sure to be a popular choice to add flavor to any meal.