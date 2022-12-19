If you’re resolving to make the new year about new adventures or you have a “wanderluster” on your holiday gift list, get prepared with our favorite travel products.

Rollink Inc.

Rollink Inc. is the world’s slimmest, collapsible suitcase that is trendy, durable (impact-resistant), and oh-so-chic, available in modern colors to match every traveler’s style and vibe. Upon returning home, simply collapse the bag and conveniently store it away for the next use without occupying a lot of closet or hotel room space (you can even stow it under a bed)!

Caminito Blankets

Designed by a mother/daughter team in California, and weaved by artisans in Mexico, the blankets are made from recycled fibers that are respun into new yarns creating soft and durable blankets.

Pull Start Fire

Pull-start fire is the fastest and most reliable way to get a cozy blaze going in seconds regardless of the wind and rain.

This potent fire starter is completely self-contained and doesn’t require any lighters, kindling, or matches.

It can even light wet wood, making it a must-have item for any emergency kit, campsite, or RV trip!

Safe Travels Kit

Upgrade your seat by bringing this handy kit along for a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

The patent-pending antimicrobial air protection kit includes a hypoallergenic reusable seat cover and pillowcase that are simple to slip on and off in seconds and fit both Economy and Business class seats.