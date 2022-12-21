We continued our last-minute gifting inspiration with stocking stuffer ideas for her.
Skincare is always a good option for stocking stuffers for her…. And really everyone should have a good skincare routine so this is the perfect opportunity to help them get started.
Ohh Lala is unique in its ability to address common skin conditions for both women and men.
Check out this innovative hair styling product from Lilla Rose.
This hair tie-back is ideal for throwing your hair up for your daily hot girl walks, playing with your kids and that pilates class you keep telling yourself you’ll start in January.
Pixie Woo Accessories knows that durability and quality are key for any item.
From mini clips to XXL claw clips, pIXIE Woo provides a claw clip for every hair type that won’t break, nor break your beautiful hair.
For the little ones with a barbie obsession, the PatPat x Barbie collab is sure to please.
The new line features four fun looks – pop star, animal lover, dreamer, and sporty girl.
For home decor lovers of any age, there’s Elise Thomason Print Studio.
These will easily find a rightful place in any room in your house bringing bring a source of love, fun, color, and beauty to any space.
Don’t forget about your four-legged friends.
Fill your pet’s stocking with Bonne Filo Dog Macarons.
Bonne Filo Dog Macarons are all-natural dog treats macaron that feel like they’re from a french patisserie, but they’re made here in the usa.