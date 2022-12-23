Holiday party planning is stressful, so be thankful if you don’t have to do it this year, and remember to be a good party guest and bring a thank you. We’ve rounded up some inspired host gifts.
Cribsi’s Botero: Cheese Tool Set
So many underestimate the importance of a quality cheese tool set, so make sure to add this to your list so you don’t have to whip out the butter knife!
So many underestimate the importance of a quality cheese tool set, so make sure to add this to your list so you don’t have to whip out the butter knife!
Consider the morning after the party with a quality coffee.
Redemption Road Coffee is dedicated to single origin brews while actively doing good around the world. From supporting women’s owned farms and living wages to rain forest conservation, each bag from this specialty coffee roaster is crafted for a cause. Bags start at just $5 and they have subscription options as well.
Spice up the party with a spice set for the host.
Casa M Spice Co. has intensely flavorful spices that will enhance any dish.
A small game is a fun and unexpected way to thank the host.
Hey Girl Hey is a game where you can sit down, grab a drink, and open up!
The card game was designed to create an experience of laughter, spillin’ tea and updates whenever you catch up with the girls. Cutting through the small talk and getting straight to the point with a variety of truth, dare, drink, challenge and never-have-ever prompts.