Central Valley Cards will bring together the Central Valey collector community at the Card and Collectibles Show this weekend.

The show supports buying, selling, and trading of all collectibles – sports cards, memorabilia, Pokemon, anime, comics, cosplay, toys, shoes, FUNKO POPS.

Both days will have special guest appearances from AEW’s Brian Cage, Hall of Famer WWE Greg the Hammer Valentine, and Fresno State Alumni and retired KC Chief Stephone Paige.

Sunday is Comicon/Anime day. There will be a Special COSPLAY Contest Sunday @ 2pm.

Cards and Collectibles Show

Date and time

Sat, Apr 2, 2022, 10:00 AM –

Sun, Apr 3, 2022, 4:00 PM PDT

Location

Wyndham Garden Fresno Yosemite Airport

5090 East Clinton Way Fresno, CA 93727