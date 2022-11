And Cultiva La Salud is hosting a Dia De Los Muertos bike ride and walk for families.

The event is to help spread awareness of bicycle and pedestrian safety and injury prevention.

Families can join the walk and ride, decorate sugar skulls, and build “altares” in memory of loved ones lost to bike and pedestrian injuries and accidents.

This free event is happening Wednesday at the Mosqueda Community Center” from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.