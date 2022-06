Summer Arts returned to Fresno State in June with a masterclass taught by guest artists and CSU professors.

The community is invited to an arts festival, featuring performances by visiting guest artists.

Summer Arts students also proudly showcase their artistic talents and what they have created during the summer.

WHEN: June 27 through July 24

WHERE: Fresno State campus

For more information visit cussumemrarts.org or follow CSU Summer Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @csusummerarts.