With the ever-changing scenery and luxury rooms, you may never want to leave the AmaWaterways river cruise ship AmaKristina.

Travelers can enjoy a swim-up bar, sun deck, specialty coffee bar and exquisite cuisine all while cruising the Rhône River.

Elite Global Journeys, in Fresno, is the ticket to the experience of a lifetime.

Elite Global Journeys

EliteGlobalJourneys.com

7468 N. Fresno St, Fresno

(559) 431-7440