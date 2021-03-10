CRU Winery has a Pino and an opportunity every wine lover should know about

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRU Winery proudly sources wines from prestigious vineyards and appellations throughout California’s Central Coast.  

Wine Enthusiast just rated their 2018 Solomon Hills 93 points – the highest scor they’ve ever received.  

In additional to producing qality wines, CRU is also passionate about supporting up and coming vinters.  

CRU Winery is now offering a scholarship for juniors and seniors in the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences at Fresno State, persuing a degree in viticulutre or enology. The scholarship will cover the recipients full tutition during their junior or senior year.  

CRU Winery is open for wine tastings daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com