CRU Winery has a Pino and an opportunity every wine lover should know about

CRU Winery proudly sources wines from prestigious vineyards and appellations throughout California’s Central Coast.

Wine Enthusiast just rated their 2018 Solomon Hills 93 points – the highest scor they’ve ever received.

In additional to producing qality wines, CRU is also passionate about supporting up and coming vinters.

CRU Winery is now offering a scholarship for juniors and seniors in the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences at Fresno State, persuing a degree in viticulutre or enology. The scholarship will cover the recipients full tutition during their junior or senior year.

CRU Winery is open for wine tastings daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.