Creating a brighter financial future through free financial education

Reading, writing, and arithmetic, but what about personal finance? It’s something two Harvard grads, Alexa DuPont and John Moore, thought was missing from America’s high school education curriculum. So, they created Cents Ability, a free curriculum for schools around the country to teach kids about personal finance.

Cents Ability is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources.