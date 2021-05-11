Creating a brighter financial future through free financial education

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reading, writing, and arithmetic, but what about personal finance? It’s something two Harvard grads, Alexa DuPont and John Moore, thought was missing from America’s high school education curriculum. So, they created Cents Ability, a free curriculum for schools around the country to teach kids about personal finance.  

Cents Ability is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com