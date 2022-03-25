YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM PDT
TV personality and licensed contractor Skip Bedell, of Spike TV’s ‘To Catch a Contractor’, joins the show with tips for cleaner air, better water, and a healthier home.
For more information head to visit: SkipBedell.com.
