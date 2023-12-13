Snuggle up this holiday season with Peach Skin Sheets.

Peach Skin Sheets has deals you do not want to miss with the holidays here.

Enjoy $35 off on their luxury peachy mink faux fur robes with the code “STYLESMART”.

Mix-and-match your favorites for unique holiday gifts. Mix-and-Match sets include:

Four-in-one Vanity

Peach Power Bank

LED Rechargeable Compact

Quarter Satin Bonnet

PeachSkinSheets also has an amazing deal on their peachy mink faux robes that are perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The robes can be used as a coat for quick errands while feeling comfortable and cozy. The robe has an oversized hood and cuffed sleeves that range from a size small to a 5x. Also, with the purchase of a robe or any set, you get a free $50 gift to go with it. So now you have two gifts in one.