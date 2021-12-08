Corner Bakery fills more than bellies this holiday season with the Salvation Army

Corner Bakery in Freno and Visalia is partnering with the Salvation to fill stockings in addition to bellies this holiday season with Salvation Army Angel Trees in both locations.

Corner Bakery has partnered with Salvation Army and Angel Tree for six years in Visalia and five years in Fresno.

Angel Tree Started in Lynchburg, Virginia 42 years ago. It’s a way to connect those who want to give, with kids who might otherwise not open anything on Christmas day.

Visit either the Corner Baker Visalia location at 4021 S. Mooney Blvd. Ste G-1B, or the Fresno Corner Bakery at 8464 N. Friant Rd., to pick a star from the Angel Tree and give back this year.

