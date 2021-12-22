Cook your way around the globe with world-renowned chef Belinda Chang

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Culinary and travel are among the top passions for people globally. People love shared experiences, want to expand their horizons and are open to learning new things.

What better way to do it all than through a global collection of curated recipes that you can make together and share with friends and family this holiday season.

World-renowned chef and lifestyle expert Belinda Chang has teamed up with MasterCard to be one of 50 contributors on a cookbook called “From the World to Your Home.”

For more information, visit Priceless.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss