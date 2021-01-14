Contribute to the viability of your community with Central California Blood Center

It’s National Blood Donor Month and the Central California Blood Center is calling on the community to give the gift of life.
Ersilia Lacaze, director of marketing & community development for the blood center, said blood has a direct and significant impact on the vitality of a community.
To learn more about how to donate blood or plasma visit donateblood.org
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.