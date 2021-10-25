Conquer your fear of spiders at the Tarantula Awareness Festival in Coarsegold

The Tarantula Awareness Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Coarsegold Historic Village. It’s the perfect way to kick off the Halloween weekend.

The spider-themed festival isn’t for the faint of heart. It celebrates the start of the local tarantula mating season.

In October each year, neighborhood tarantulas emerge from their burrows to find a mate, then hunker back down for the winter. The spiders’ emergence serves as a forecast for cooler temperatures, rain in the coming weeks, and a reason to celebrate for local townsfolk.

The festival aims to bring awareness to the California Brown Tarantula and its benefits to the environment. Another important highlight of the festival is self-esteem-building activities for children like; spooky poetry recitals, participation in contests, and time spent holding and learning about the harmless arachnids.

Pumpkin cakes, arachnid races, hairy leg contests, scream-offs, and a costume parade are all part of the fun.

It starts at 10:30 am and runs until 5:00 pm. Admission is free.