Connect those in need to mental health and social services with MAP centers

Kings View Behavioral Health has been providing mental health care and social services in the Central Valley for decades.
They are committed to helping every one through this time of uncertainty, especially the homeless.
Kings View is part of the Multi-Access Agency Program, which provides a single point of entry to help identify the needs of people in need.
If you need to connect someone with a map point visit https://www.fresnomap.org/ for all available MAP locations.
