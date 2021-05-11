Congratulations Fresno State Grads; Commencement for the classes of 2021 and 2020

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s commencement weekend for Fresno State.  

Fresno State will host six graduation ceremonies for 2021 and 2020 graduates. There will be ceremonies on  Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, one in the morning and one in the evening.  

Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, interim president of Fresno State, said the university has a lot to celebrate.  

“It’s was a really meaningful year.. and they worked really hard for this,” Dr. Sandoval said.  

Fresno State is awarding more than 70 doctoral degrees in nursing practice, educational leadership and physical therapy and 6,201 undergraduate degrees. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com