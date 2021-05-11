Congratulations Fresno State Grads; Commencement for the classes of 2021 and 2020

It’s commencement weekend for Fresno State.

Fresno State will host six graduation ceremonies for 2021 and 2020 graduates. There will be ceremonies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, one in the morning and one in the evening.

Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, interim president of Fresno State, said the university has a lot to celebrate.

“It’s was a really meaningful year.. and they worked really hard for this,” Dr. Sandoval said.

Fresno State is awarding more than 70 doctoral degrees in nursing practice, educational leadership and physical therapy and 6,201 undergraduate degrees.