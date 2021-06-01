Confront your trauma with Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Raising awareness reduces stigma and encourages people to seek treatment.

Dr. Matthew Tatum, director of Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health, said trauma is one of the most common causes of mental health obstacles for people. Trama isn’t always defined by one traumatic experience. Trama can be much less overt but just as damaging to our mental health.

Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health is has a wide range of treatments for mental health issues and ways of confronting trauma.

If you have feelings of anxiety, depression, or any mental disturbances contact Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health at 559-326-7775.