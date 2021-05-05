Competitive cyclists will take on Ventana Hills this weekend

Velo Kings Racing will compete in a circuit race Saturday at Granville Home‘s beautiful Ventana Hills Community.

Velo Kings Racing co-founder Mark Tucker said Ventana Hills makes a great race location because of the low impact on traffic and all of the challenging hills.

Spectators can watch the race at Ventana Hills Saturday starting at 8:00 am, then get a full tour of the community on Sunday.

Go to VeloKings.com to register for the race and for more spectating information.