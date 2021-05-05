Competitive cyclists will take on Ventana Hills this weekend

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Velo Kings Racing will compete in a circuit race Saturday at Granville Home‘s beautiful Ventana Hills Community

Velo Kings Racing co-founder Mark Tucker said Ventana Hills makes a great race location because of the low impact on traffic and all of the challenging hills.   

Spectators can watch the race at  Ventana Hills Saturday starting at 8:00 am, then get a full tour of the community on Sunday.  

Go to VeloKings.com to register for the race and for more spectating information.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com