Community Medical Centers cares for a vast majority of patients with neurological issues, but soon patients will be able to get even more specialized care with the addition of Bob Smittcamp Family Neuroscience Institute.

This comprehensive outpatient facility will be a destination for neuroscience care.

Planned programs include Alzheimer’s, concussions, dementia, epilepsy, headache/migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, strokes, and more.

The inaugural CRMC guild also known as the Founders Club is hosting its first fundraising event, Fire and Ice, in March.