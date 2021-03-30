Come on in; Fresno restaurants open inside but is it enough to keep them afloat?

California’s restrictions on restaurants loosened Tuesday as Fresno moved into Governor Newsom’s less restrictive “red tier” in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.  

Restaurants can now operate indoors at 25% capacity, a restriction that is good for big, chain restaurants but doesn’t make a difference for your local “mom and pops” according to Chuck Van Fleet, President of the Fresno Chapter of the CA Restaurant Association.  

Restaurant margins are already razor-thin and “25% does not mean we’re breaking even,” Van Fleet said.  

If local foodies want to make sure their favorite restaurants stay afloat, Van Fleet said to make plans to eat out during the week.  

