A Pew Research Center study found 23% of American households are still without a monthly internet subscription.

Even more startling, millions of households could qualify for a program that provides $30 a month for home internet, which basically makes some plans free, and they may not know it.

Marge Jackson, senior vice president for Comcast, joined us to discuss how a program that can help families get free or low-cost home internet and what is being done to get more people connected to the internet.