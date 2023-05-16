YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: May 16, 2023 / 04:14 PM PDT
Updated: May 16, 2023 / 04:14 PM PDT
The College of the Sequoias celebrated 2023 grads transferring to 4-year universities with a ceremonial College Signing Day.
Students ran a ceremonial bell and celebrated the next step in their educational journey.
If you pick the right cosmetics products, you can count on your makeup to stay put throughout the event you’re attending.
Hoka is back at it again with ultra-cushiony shoes. Learn more about its 2023 releases and why everyone is buzzing about them.
The intelligent heat control on the Dyson Airstrait regulates airflow temperature 30 times a second to offer remarkable heat precision.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com