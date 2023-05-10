The College of the Sequoias recently hosted a celebration for African American and Black high school seniors and college students. The celebration is part of and put on by the HBCU Pathways Program at COS.

Curtis Allen, Director of HBCU Program at College of the Sequoias, and Brandon Gridiron, Administrator of Equity and Student Services at Visalia Unified School District, joined the show with how the pathway program helps students understand the opportunities available to them and how history and heritage can play a significant role in their education.