Encourage your college student to go easy on the caffeine with Steep Echo.

Steep Echo is different from any tea you’ve most likely experienced. Their line is made with olive tea leaves, leaving you with unique flavors that encourage you to drink up and come back for more. The compound Oleuropein makes this type of tea richer in nutrients, powerful antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties than green or black tea. It naturally boosts your immunity with every sip.

Tea time has gotten a makeover. Check out the caffeine-free collection plus the recipes below to detox, boost immunity, and relax. It’s a ritual you’ll enjoy daily.