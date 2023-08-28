Colgate Bright Smiles has teamed up with Bright Futures and Soccer for Success to reach underserved youth and their families where they learn and play.

Trained coach-mentors led youth in drills and exercises embedded with oral health and well-being lessons. Families and coach-mentors also received products to build healthy oral health and hygiene habits at home.

The Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures collaboration launched in New York City and is slated to visit selected cities across the country this fall. Reporter Jillian Wolf took a look at a recent clinic in Whittier, CA.