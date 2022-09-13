Valley Children’s, La Visionaria Guild is hosting Cocktails for a Cause on Oct. 15 at 5:30 at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District.

Attendees will enjoy a seated dinner, a no-host bar, live music, a deejay, dancing, a selfie booth, a 360 photo booth, a champagne wall, as well as multiple auctions and raffles. All proceeds will benefit Valley Children’s Healthcare.

Anyone interested in sponsoring and/or attending, can go to lavisionariaguild.org or email lavfundraising@gmail.com.

Follow La Visionaria on Instagram @lavguild.

La Visionaria Guild is one of 15 Guilds of Valley Children’s in support of the $5M Guilds Center for Community Health endowment.