CMAC is helping young, aspiring documentarians accomplish their dreams with CMAC Youth Voices, a 14-week documentary filmmaking intensive for Central Valley Junior High and High School students, ages 18 and under.

The Youth Voices program teaches youth how to harness the power of media to tell stories of personal and societal significance through documentary filmmaking.

Over 14 weeks, the selected young filmmakers produced their own documentary films focusing on social justice issues relevant to the Central Valley, with the guidance of CMAC staff. Topics include climate change, cyberbullying, higher education in Latinx communities, eating disorders amongst youth, a historical look at the wetlands of the Central Valley, and more.

CMAC Youth Voices is made possible by funding from The California Endowment and California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities..